(The Center Square) – Business groups, organizations and citizens are coming out in favor of a resolution that would declare racism a public health crisis.
Dozens of parties have submitted testimony in favor of Senate Concurrent Resolution 14. On Wednesday, the state Senate Health, Human Services and Medicaid Committee held a second hearing on the measure.
As drafted, the resolution would, in part, define terms concerning racism and health equity, promote community dialogue and look at vendors and grant recipients “with a racial equity lens,” state Sen. Hearcel F. Craig, D-Columbus, said in sponsor testimony.
The resolution would create a working group to make recommendations on additional actions.
“Our resolution wants to reverberate the disparities that are inextricably linked in health care, Ohio’s prisons, the digital divide within education and health care services, economic opportunities, our education system, more likely to be uninsured, and access to affordable and adequate housing,” Craig said in testimony during a previous hearing.
“By declaring racism a public health crisis, the Ohio General Assembly will acknowledge that racism impacts all members of our society and deserves action from all levels of government,” Craig said.
The resolution, one of several pieces measures introduced amid recent tensions nationwide, is a priority for the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus (OLBC).
“Racism hurts people of color in all aspects of their lives, including educational outcomes,” Ohio Education Association (OEA) President Scott DiMauro said in a statement.
“Historic ‘redlining’ in many communities and systemic inequality put people of color at tremendous disadvantages," DiMauro continued. "The deep-seated problems that have been exposed through a pandemic that adversely impacts communities of color and the recent incidents of police violence heighten the urgent need to address these issues.”
When asked if there are any specific pieces of legislation or funding OEA would like to see the legislature consider, a spokesperson said, “specific next steps should come out of the working group called for in the resolution,” adding that the group welcomes “the opportunity to be a part of the process to identify them.”
In earlier testimony to the committee, Ohio Public Defender Timothy Young said 14.3 percent of the state’s population is black, but 45 percent of Ohio’s prison population is black.
“This shocking disparity is because of the systemic racism that plagues our criminal justice system,” he said in prepared testimony. “The stark racism that plagues our criminal justice system is a public health crisis. Until these disparate outcomes are addressed, Ohio will continue to treat the lives of its black and brown citizens as if they matter less.”
A similar proposal, House Concurrent Resolution 31, has been introduced in the state House but has not yet had a hearing.