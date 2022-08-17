(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities.
The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash man who paid taxes to Cincinnati even though he performed work elsewhere.
As previously reported by The Center Square, the court decided in June to hear the case of Schaad v. Adler, one of five lawsuits the Columbus-based policy group filed challenging the cities collecting income taxes from employers who worked outside of those cities.
Joining the Buckeye Institute with briefs in support are the Ohio Chamber of Commerce; National Federation of Independent Business; Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants; North Central Ohio Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association; Greater Cleveland Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association; Manufacturing Policy Alliance; National Taxpayers Union Foundation; Independent Women’s Law Center; and the city of Lebanon.
The Ohio General Assembly passed legislation at the beginning of the pandemic that allowed cities to continue to collect taxes from workers even though they worked remotely in another city rather than working in the city where the employer was located. It was an effort to stabilize revenue for municipalities, and, in particular, larger communities, where larger employers are based.
The House passed a bill in June 2021 that required employees to pay income taxes in the city where they work. If work is done at home, then that community benefits, rather than where the traditional workplace is located.
“When Ohio’s stay-at-home order was issued, businesses across the state were faced with the enormous task of changing the tax withholdings of, in some cases, thousands of employees, based on where employees lived,” Ohio Chamber President and CEO Steve Stivers said. “What the chamber envisioned as a simple question of tax withholding, unfortunately, increased the taxes for countless number of Ohioans as cities refused to refund income taxes – as they always had – for people working from home. This violation of Ohioans’ constitutional right of due process must be corrected.”
Accountants believe the state’s municipal tax law is confusing and places a burden on small businesses.
“For years, members of the Ohio Society of CPAs have wrestled on behalf of their clients with Ohio’s complex and confusing municipal income tax,” said Scott Wiley, president and CEO of the Ohio Society of CPAs. “They have seen the toll it takes on countless small businesses and the pandemic made a complex tax system even worse. OSCPA has continued to clarify the legal differences between withholding and taxability, culminating in the legislature permitting 2021 refunds. We are hopeful the Ohio Supreme Court will also allow the 2020 refunds.”
Even before the pandemic, Josh Schaad of Blue Ash, Ohio, worked offsite multiple days per week for his employer, and – in years past – received proportional refunds for work performed outside of Cincinnati.
When the Ohio General Assembly passed House Bill 197 in 2020 – which deemed all work performed elsewhere because of the health emergency to have been performed at the employee’s principal place of work for income tax purposes – Schaad’s Cincinnati municipal income tax bill increased even though he spent less time at his primary office location in Cincinnati than he had in the prior year.