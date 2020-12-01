(The Center Square) – With the next Ohio legislative session only weeks from beginning and the state budgeting process on the horizon, a policy group believes the state can save taxpayers billions of dollars with a fundamental approach.
In a new policy brief, The Buckeye Institute outlined what it called sound, fundamental economic principles that, if followed, could both save Ohio more than $4 billion and better prepare the state to weather and recover from economic trials caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As Ohio policymakers deliberate the next biennial operating budget – the most challenging in recent memory – they must resist temptation to overspend and raise taxes, and instead look for ways to trim unnecessary spending, promote pro-growth tax reform and chart a sustainable fiscal path forward,” Greg R. Lawson, a research fellow at The Buckeye Institute, wrote. “With fiscal discipline and transparency, Ohio can emerge from the COVID-19 crisis with an even stronger, more durable economy and a more sustainable state budget.”
The brief, entitled “Weathering the Storm: Budgeting for Prosperity in a Time of Crisis," urges lawmakers to stick to budgeting principles that cut wasteful spending; promote fair, equitable, pro-growth tax policy; adopt simple local tax structures and targeted revenue sharing; eliminate Ohio’s “shadow” budget; save or return budget surpluses to taxpayers; and give the budget sustainable safeguards.
“Had policymakers followed these principles more rigorously in previous budgets, Ohio could have saved $4 billion, been better positioned to weather the fiscal storm brought by COVID-19 and recovered from it more quickly,” Lawson wrote.
State lawmakers continue in lame duck session currently and return to Columbus Jan. 4. Aside from the two-year budget, the legislature must also deal with redistricting in the upcoming session.