(The Center Square) – An Ohio policy group has identified 63 occupational licenses in the state it believes should be changed or eliminated to help the state’s economy move forward.
The Buckeye Institute’s Greg Lawson testified earlier this week before the House State and Local Government Committee in support of House Bill 509; legislation sponsors said would revise and streamline occupational regulations.
“Ohio needs these reforms to remain economically competitive and reverse disturbing demographic trends,” Lawson testified. “Occupational licensing restrictions make hiring more difficult for employers and tell skilled workers that their skills and training are insufficient and unwanted here.”
Lawson pointed to a 2018 Institute of Justice report that the state’s occupational licensing regulations had cost Ohio more than 67,000 jobs.
“Such job loss contributes to Ohio’s perennial emigration problem, an exodus that has cost Ohio yet another congressional seat,” Lawson said.
The Buckeye Institute developed a policy brief that highlighted 63 licenses the state should eliminate or change, covering things such as adult services supervisor, audiology, some licenses in the medical field and fireworks professionals.
“Ohio continues to address its bureaucratic and frequently arbitrary system of occupational licensing requirements that burden workers, job seekers, households and employers,” Lawson said. “To assist lawmakers in their work, The Buckeye Institute has examined the same licenses being reviewed by the Ohio House and has identified 63 licenses that should be eliminated or reformed to make Ohio more economically competitive and to end the ‘permission-slip’ policies that make it difficult for people to earn a living.”
Rep. Marilyn John, R-Richland County, said she and co-sponsor Rep. Sarah Fowler, R-Ashtabula, reviewed 19 state boards and information as part of a license review process established with a new law last year.
“The goal of this legislation is to make the state of Ohio the best place to work, live, and start a business, all while removing barriers one may have when attempting to enter a new career field,” John said.