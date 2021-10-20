(The Center Square) – A Columbus-based think tank has joined Ohio’s fight against the Biden administration’s mandate that states cannot accept COVID-19 funding to offset tax cuts.
The state sued earlier this year to block the American Rescue Plan Act restriction against tax cuts shortly after the Ohio General Assembly passed across-the-board tax cuts in its budget.
Attorney General Dave Yost argued Congress crossed a line and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen struggled to explain whether states retain authority to set their own tax codes.
Think tank The Buckeye Institute filed a brief Wednesday in support of the state's lawsuit.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio stopped the regulation with a permanent injunction over the summer. The court said the tax mandate is unconstitutional because it provides states with no ability to understand what they can and cannot do.
The federal government appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, which ordered an expedited hearing on the appeal in early September.
Groups such as the National Taxpayer Union Foundation and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce also have filed briefs in support of Ohio.
“In the tax mandate, the Biden Administration attempted the most sweeping usurpation of state taxing authority in U.S. history,” Robert Alt, president and chief executive officer of The Buckeye Institute, said in a news release Wednesday. “As The Buckeye Institute argued and Judge Cole in his opinion agreed, Congress must act ‘clearly’ if it ‘seeks to alter the constitutional design by delegating its powers to agencies;’ and, in the case of the tax mandate, ‘Congress did not do so.’ What is clear, however, is that the federal tax mandate is ambiguous and unenforceable and therefore must be overturned.”