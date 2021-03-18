(The Center Square) – The pandemic has forced Ohio lawmakers to shift spending priorities, and a government watchdog issued a report identifying ways policymakers can save Ohio taxpayers $600 million.
The Buckeye Institute, an educational and research think tank based in Columbus, released its 2021 Piglet Book. which details ways in which the Ohio budget could be cut. The book is available through the Buckeye Institute website.
The report recommends major cuts in what the institute calls corporate welfare and budget earmarks, as well as ending the concept of government philanthropy and advocacy. Greg Lawson, a Buckeye Institute fellow and author of the book, focused mostly on how to spend in a pandemic recovery, how to reduce government spending and how to empower families with innovative spending.
“Balancing the public’s health and safety against the economic needs of struggling small businesses while maintaining a sustainable long-term budget that does not hinder growth, will be no small feat,” Lawson said.
He added that the book “outlines how policymakers can accomplish this difficult task by adhering to fundamental economic principles, re-prioritizing spending, curbing spending growth rates and trimming government waste.”
Among the largest recommendations is shifting $425 million from the Ohio Department of Education to fund an education savings account program which Lawson said would “create a student-first approach to K-12 funding.”
Lawson also recommended a shift toward broadband expansion to all areas of Ohio, utilizing public-private partnerships.
But the meat of the book details the cutting of $600 million of state spending. The largest recommended cuts include:
* The Third Frontier program, which is set to give $120 million over the next two years to universities and businesses that spur innovation. Much of the money comes from taxable bonds, which have already been sold. “Venture capital firms, not the government, should identify innovative lines of research in individual companies,” Lawson said.
* Two marketing programs, Promoting Ohio and TourismOhio, call for a combined $70 million price tag. Promote Ohio attempts to lure people from high-tax states, while TourismOhio targets potential tourists from around the country. The book claims both programs can afford their own marketing, and that the money would be better spent through tax reform and workforce development programs.
* The Ohio Arts Council is set to collect more $36 million from the government to distribute to various galleries and artists. Lawson believes patrons should decide which artists to support, not the state of Ohio.
* Many earmarked subsidies for Ohio universities are redundant, according to Lawson. More than $107 million will be given to universities for programs that can be funded either by federal grants or private philanthropic donations.
* The Ohio wine industry is set to receive nearly $3.1 million on subsidies for advertising. Although a 5-cents-per-gallon excise tax is on state-produced wine to offset some of this cost, Lawson argues the industry, which generates nearly $1.3 billion in annual revenue, can afford its own advertising.