(The Center Square) – Ohio meat producers are getting an extra $15 million to expand capacity to match what the state says is a growing demand for the industry's processing services, Gov. Mike DeWine announced recently.
Overall, 75 of the state’s meat processors will share around $15 million in grants after the state exhausted its initial allocation of $10 million in the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program. The program is expected to strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors.
"I'm happy that we've now been able to help every qualifying meat processor who applied for assistance," DeWine said. "Meat processors are essential to ensuring that our grocery stores and restaurants have protein available to feed Ohio families."
The state’s announcement comes at a time when Americans are changing their shopping habits because of soaring food prices. And disruptions in the international farming community have some worried about the food supply heading into 2023.
Record high energy costs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have been major factors in rising food prices.
Gas prices hit new record highs every day in the past week. According to AAA, the national average gas price rose to $4.85 on Sunday, with diesel gas prices at a record of $5.64 per gallon.
That added cost makes it more expensive for farmers to operate equipment, transport goods to market, and more.
Ukraine is a major food exporter, and it also is an exporter of several key chemicals used to make fertilizer.
Overall, 55 of Ohio’s 88 counties received money in either the first or second round of grants. Several counties had processors receive funds in both rounds.
“Meat processors have struggled with the supply chain issues that have also impacted other industries,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “These grants will help meat processors increase productivity, which means they can increase the supply and lower costs for the consumer.”
Grant funding is to be used to start processing efficiencies, expand or build facilities at existing sites, help in training and certification and improve harvest services.
Each company will receive a grant of up to $250,000, with half of the funds given before projects begin and the other half after the companies show the initial funds were spent on eligible costs.
“Ohio’s meat and poultry processors are a critical component of Ohio’s food and agriculture industry,” Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda said. “These funds will help our processors do a more efficient job at what they do best – provide safe and wholesome products for our consumers.”