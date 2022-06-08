(The Center Square) – The average price of gas in Ohio topped $5 for the first time Wednesday and consumer groups say there may not be relief soon.
Ohio’s average of $5.06 a gallon topped the national average of $4.955 and represents a more than 45-cents jump from just a week ago.
Four counties – Scioto, Lawrence, Meigs and Gallia all along the West Virginia border – still show average prices below $5, while Preble County, north of Cincinnati along the Indiana border, has the highest average at $5.107.
A month ago, the state average stood at $4.091 and a year ago Ohioans were paying $2.963 a gallon for regular unleaded.
Kentucky and West Virginia continue to show average prices below $5, while Indiana and Michigan averages were higher than Ohio, both more than $5.20 per gallon.
According to AAA, the cost of a barrel of oil neared $120 at the end of that week, nearly double what it was last August and increased demand globally and in the United States continues to drive prices higher. Overall, 18 states have passed the $5 per gallon mark as of Wednesday morning.
“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”
A National Federation of Independent Business survey released earlier this week showed nearly 90% of respondents said the cost of gas is now having an impact on their businesses, and for one-third, the impact has been significant. Increases can also be seen in labor costs, material costs, and inventory costs.
In January, state Sen. Stephen Huffman, R-Tipp City, proposed a bill that would lower the state’s gasoline tax to pre-2019 levels for the next five years. He said Ohioans could use the break, especially when the federal government has committed to giving the state 10 times more revenue over the same time span than the gas tax traditionally generates.
The state raised the gasoline tax 10.5 cents a gallon in 2019 after Gov. Mike DeWine proposed an 18.5 cents increase. It also raised the tax 19.5 cents a gallon for diesel and created an additional registration fee for alternative-fuel vehicles.
Those increases, according to the state at the time, would generate $865 million annually for state and local governments.
Ohioans pay 38.5 cents a gallon in taxes on gasoline and 47 cents a gallon on diesel.
DeWine is against the Huffman plan, saying in February infrastructure needs throughout the state are too important to reduce the tax and state spending on road projects. He specifically cited the proposed overhaul of the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Cincinnati to northern Kentucky.