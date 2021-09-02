(The Center Square) – Four organizations focused on economic development in low-income areas of Ohio will share $215 million in federal tax breaks, Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced.
The tax incentives come from New Market Tax Credits designed to spur investment and economic growth in low-income urban and rural communities. The 20-year program has provided $5.5 billion in tax credits to 529 projects across the state.
“This is exciting news for communities across Ohio,” Portman said. “New Market Tax Credits help companies grow and invest in hard-hit communities, creating jobs, and promoting economic development. Since being enacted in 2000, these tax credits have mobilized $5.5 billion in Ohio’s distressed areas – all with positive and lasting impact on Ohio families and communities. With this additional funding, I look forward to seeing continued improvement and growth throughout Ohio.”
Four organizations, after receiving letters of support from Portman, will receive the credits, including the Ohio Community Development Finance Fund in Columbus, which got the largest award of $65 million.
Another $50 million each is available to Cleveland New Markets Investment Fund II, Dayton Regional New Market Fund and the Development Fund of the Western Reserve, which is based in Summit County.
Portman said the program’s tax credits have created nearly 56,000 jobs across Ohio over the past two decades.
Portman continued to push to make the tax credits permanent by joining a bipartisan group of lawmakers to reintroduce the New Markets Tax Credit Extension Act, which permanently would authorize a federal tax credit for businesses or economic development projects in areas with poverty rates of at least 20% or median incomes at or below 80% of the median.
The bill sits in the Senate Finance Committee.
The program is operating on a five-year extension that was included in the 2020 end-of-the-year spending package that passed Congress in December.