(The Center Square) – House Republicans moved quickly on its list of priorities by introducing a bill that would make Ohio a flat tax state.
House Bill 1 would, according to Rep. Adam Mathews, R-Lebanon, lower taxes and flatten rates in the state. It is also first on the list of priorities announced by House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill.
“Ohio is home to many hardworking families, and I am surrounded by them here in Warren County,” Mathews said. “These people deserve the opportunity to live without overwhelming tax burdens. Now is the time for us to give these opportunities back to our citizens.”
The flat tax bill addresses four areas, including make the state a flat tax state, meaning a single tax rate would be applied to every taxpayer regardless of income.
The legislation, according to Mathews, would also provide an income tax cut to anyone who pays state income tax; separate income tax rates from property tax rates; and offer a property tax cut based on lowering the taxable value of a home.
“This is a huge undertaking, and we are more than prepared to put in the work,” Mathews added. “I will work with our community partners to give Ohioans the relief they deserve and the services they expect.”
The House GOP priorities contain a dozen bills that deal with the economy, families and communities. Republicans are calling the package “Ohio is Our Home,” and includes:
• House Bill 1: Lower and flatten taxes.
• House Bill 2: Invest in projects across the state to foster economic growth and community development.
• House Bill 3: Support affordable housing development to draw additional economic opportunity.
• House Bill 4: Ensure an open market with diversified investment portfolios.
• House Bill 5: Make adoption more accessible and affordable.
• House Bill 6: Protect the integrity of girls sports and make certain that biological males cannot compete in female-only athletics.
• House Bill 7: Provide a strong foundation for both mothers and babies in their first 1,000 days to address maternal and infant mortality.
• House Bill 8: Preserve the fundamental role that parents play in education of their children.
• House Bill 9: Address the teacher retention crisis.
• House Bill 10: Secure commitment for the “Fair School Funding Plan” that is based on the cost of providing a quality education.
• House Bill 11: Create a child-first model for education, allowing students to have their educational funding follow them to the school that best suits their needs.
• House Bill 12: Recalibrate the state’s approach to education to serve Ohio’s students better for career readiness.