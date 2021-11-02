(The Center Square) – Ohio FirstEnergy customers collectively will see $306 million in credits on their electric bills after the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel reached a settlement with the energy company.
Three Ohio utilities will refund customers to resolve 10 pending regulatory proceedings related to annual earnings tests, security plan and energy efficiency audits. The deal, which received no opposition, still must be approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).
The case started when the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel (OCC) appealed a PUCO decision to the Ohio Supreme Court that FirstEnergy did not produce significantly excessive profits between 2017 and 2019 and would not have to provide customer refunds.
According to the OCC, regulated companies responsible for electricity are allowed to make profits but not significantly excessive profits. The court agreed with the OCC.
“Today’s record refund is the culmination of OCC’s hard-fought efforts over several years to secure refunds for consumers regarding FirstEnergy’s high profits,” OCC Agency Director Bruce Weston said. “Last year, in an OCC appeal, the Ohio Supreme Court threw out a PUCO decision shielding FirstEnergy from refunding profits. Consumers are to get $306 million of justice. We hope it’s a trend.”
FirstEnergy consumers will receive a $26.91 credit on their bill within the first 30 days once the settlement is approved. Nonresidential customers will receive $2.68 per kilowatt hour, accounting for $96 million.
According to the settlement, the average FirstEnergy residential customer also will receive a bill credit of $85.71 over the next five years. Customers will receive $1.87 per month in 2022, $1.40 per month in 2023, $1.05 per month in 2024 and 58 cents per month in 2025.
FirstEnergy agreed to pay $230 million in July and cooperate fully with the government as part of a deferred prosecution agreement in the House Bill 6 scandal, which federal prosecutors called the largest public corruption scandal in state history.
FirstEnergy, based in Akron, admitted it conspired with public officials, others and entities to pay millions of dollars to public officials in exchange for specific official action to help FirstEnergy. It also admitted it paid millions to an elected state public official through the official’s alleged nonprofit in return for the official pursuing nuclear legislation to FirstEnergy’s benefit.
The OCC is the state’s representative of millions of residential utility consumers, as the utility and PUCO watchdog. The state agency serves Ohio consumers in state and federal proceedings affecting their electric, natural gas, telephone and water services. The agency also educates consumers about their utility services.