(The Center Square) – The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is sending more than $474 million to Ohio as part of a program to support public transportation agencies amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The money, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is on top of more than $108.8 million the federal government is sending to support 97 airports in the Buckeye State.
The feds are handing out roughly $25 billion in taxpayer dollars to public transit agencies nationwide, and at least one Ohio congresswoman says it may not be enough. The money includes $22.7 billion for large and small urban areas and $2.2 billion for rural areas.
“We know that many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said in a news release. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies, including those in large urban areas as well as pay transit workers across the country not working because of the public health emergency.”
The FTA did not confirm how much states would be receiving under the program. However, information on the federal agency’s website indicates Ohio could see closer to $478 million.
Based on FTA data, the Cleveland area will receive nearly $123.5 million, while the Dayton area will see almost $81.4 million. Concurrently, Columbus will see more than $53.1 million, while the Ohio portion of the Cincinnati region will see nearly $45.4 million.
In total, Cincinnati will see more than $57.3 million, including parts of the metropolitan area located in Kentucky and Indiana.
“The CARES package was a good start to supporting our regional transportation system and its employees, but more may be needed,” U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, said in a statement announcing roughly $111 million in funding for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA). “I will continue to advocate for future relief that invests in our transit system and the people who keep our buses, trains and routes running.”
Agencies may use the federal dollars to fund employees’ paychecks and clean rolling stock, stations and other facilities during the COVID-19 emergency.
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who depend on them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a news release.