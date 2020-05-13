(The Center Square) – Funding allocated to Ohio through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act amounted to $538,694 per Covid-19 case in mid-April, according to a new 24/7 Wall St. study.
CARES Act funding going to the state, which by April 16 had 8,414 Covid-19 cases, amounted to $4.53 billion, the financial news and opinion website reported. The coronavirus infection rate in Ohio stood at 72 per 100,000 residents, according to the analysis.
The CARES Act provided $150 billion in relief funds to states, localities, tribal governments and U.S. territories, 24/7 Wall St. reported. But the federal legislation’s total relief to help public agencies, individuals and businesses amounted to $2 trillion.
The way the funds were distributed, however, made for different levels of aid among different states, according to the study. Funds were allocated on a population-based formula, but each state received at least $1.25 billion, according to the website.
Some states more hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic were left with inadequate funding, 24/7 Wall St. reported. Wyoming, with 100,000 residents and only 50 coronavirus cases, received 120 times as much aid per case as hard-hit New York received, according to the analysis.
---
Federal Coronavirus Aid to States vs. Case Levels
|State
|Federal Funding per Confirmed Covid-19 Case
|Total Federal Spending
|Covid-19 Cases
|Covid-19 Infection Rate (per 100,000 Residents)
|Total Population
|Alabama
|$431,713
|$1.9 billion
|4,404
|89.8
|4.9 million
|Alaska
|$41,700,000
|$1.25 billion
|300
|41.0
|731,545
|Arizona
|$666,604
|$2.82 billion
|4,234
|58.2
|7.28 million
|Arkansas
|$771,605
|$1.25 billion
|1,620
|53.7
|3.02 million
|California
|$544,157
|$15.32 billion
|28,156
|71.3
|39.51 million
|Colorado
|$257,408
|$2.23 billion
|8,675
|150.6
|5.76 million
|Connecticut
|$87,036
|$1.38 billion
|15,884
|445.5
|3.57 million
|Delaware
|$602,410
|$1.25 billion
|2,075
|213.1
|973,764
|Florida
|$345,297
|$8.33 billion
|24,119
|112.3
|21.48 million
|Georgia
|$251,529
|$4.12 billion
|16,368
|154.2
|10.62 million
|Hawaii
|$2,310,000
|$1.25 billion
|541
|38.2
|1.42 million
|Idaho
|$776,880
|$1.25 billion
|1,609
|90.0
|1.79 million
|Illinois
|$190,947
|$4.91 billion
|25,733
|203.1
|12.67 million
|Indiana
|$273,579
|$2.61 billion
|9,542
|141.7
|6.73 million
|Iowa
|$583,839
|$1.25 billion
|2,141
|67.9
|3.16 million
|Kansas
|$787,154
|$1.25 billion
|1,588
|54.5
|2.91 million
|Kentucky
|$713,210
|$1.73 billion
|2,429
|54.4
|4.47 million
|Louisiana
|$80,003
|$1.8 billion
|22,532
|484.7
|4.65 million
|Maine
|$1,570,000
|$1.25 billion
|796
|59.2
|1.34 million
|Maryland
|$202,582
|$2.34 billion
|11,572
|191.4
|6.05 million
|Massachusetts
|$83,050
|$2.67 billion
|32,181
|466.9
|6.89 million
|Michigan
|$132,335
|$3.87 billion
|29,263
|293.0
|9.99 million
|Minnesota
|$1,140,000
|$2.19 billion
|1,912
|33.9
|5.64 million
|Mississippi
|$344,923
|$1.25 billion
|3,624
|121.8
|2.98 million
|Missouri
|$465,634
|$2.38 billion
|5,111
|83.3
|6.14 million
|Montana
|$3,010,000
|$1.25 billion
|415
|38.8
|1.07 million
|Nebraska
|$1,170,000
|$1.25 billion
|1,066
|55.1
|1.93 million
|Nevada
|$376,393
|$1.25 billion
|3,321
|107.8
|3.08 million
|New Hampshire
|$1,030,000
|$1.25 billion
|1,211
|89.1
|1.36 million
|New Jersey
|$45,729
|$3.44 billion
|75,317
|848.0
|8.88 million
|New Mexico
|$782,718
|$1.25 billion
|1,597
|76.2
|2.1 million
|New York
|$33,936
|$7.54 billion
|222,284
|1,142.6
|19.45 million
|North Carolina
|$744,166
|$4.07 billion
|5,465
|52.1
|10.49 million
|North Dakota
|$3,180,000
|$1.25 billion
|393
|51.6
|762,062
|Ohio
|$538,694
|$4.53 billion
|8,414
|72.0
|11.69 million
|Oklahoma
|$650,979
|$1.53 billion
|2,357
|59.6
|3.96 million
|Oregon
|$942,092
|$1.64 billion
|1,736
|41.2
|4.22 million
|Pennsylvania
|$178,984
|$4.96 billion
|27,735
|216.6
|12.8 million
|Rhode Island
|$325,690
|$1.25 billion
|3,838
|362.3
|1.06 million
|South Carolina
|$507,878
|$2 billion
|3,931
|76.3
|5.15 million
|South Dakota
|$953,471
|$1.25 billion
|1,311
|148.2
|884,659
|Tennessee
|$422,882
|$2.65 billion
|6,262
|91.7
|6.83 million
|Texas
|$683,285
|$11.24 billion
|16,455
|56.7
|29 million
|Utah
|$465,896
|$1.25 billion
|2,683
|83.7
|3.21 million
|Vermont
|$1,600,000
|$1.25 billion
|779
|124.8
|623,989
|Virginia
|$441,829
|$3.31 billion
|7,491
|87.8
|8.54 million
|Washington
|$264,774
|$2.95 billion
|11,152
|146.4
|7.61 million
|West Virginia
|$1,660,000
|$1.25 billion
|754
|42.1
|1.79 million
|Wisconsin
|$582,635
|$2.26 billion
|3,875
|66.6
|5.82 million
|Wyoming
|$4,340,000
|$1.25 billion
|288
|49.8
|578,759
Source: 24/7 Wall St.