(The Center Square) – A federal court said an Ohio lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration's plan to tie federally funding to state’s agreeing not to use the money for tax cuts can move forward, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.
The U.S. District Court of Southern Ohio refused the U.S. Treasury Department’s request to throw out Yost’s lawsuit, which challenges the provision in the American Rescue Plan that prohibited using the funds to offset tax cuts. It also ruled against granting Yost a preliminary injunction.
“The trial court here agreed with our core argument: the federal government does not have the right to tell the states what do with its tax policy,” Yost said Wednesday in a statement. “Imagine if a conservative federal government required states to reduce taxes as a condition for receiving emergency funding. We look forward to a final judgement."
Yost filed a lawsuit in March, asking for a preliminary injunction to bar enforcement of the administration’s “tax mandate” in the ARP, which would send Ohio $5.4 billion worth of federal funds if the state agreed not to use the money, directly or indirectly, to offset tax cuts or credits.
The court ruled a preliminary injunction was not needed because the Treasury Department is unlikely to recoup funds lawfully before the case comes to a final end, Yost said.
The court said Ohio “has a substantial likelihood of establishing that, as written,” the provision is unconstitutionally ambiguous.
“It’s not sufficient that the state receive funds merely knowing that some kind of strings are attached. … Congress must also tell states what those conditions are. The states, as sovereigns, are entitled to clarity,” the ruling said.
The court also held the state is harmed by the provision’s ambiguous language and has standing because it needs to make decisions about its upcoming budget. Yost said the federal government did not respond to that point.