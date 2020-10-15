(The Center Square) – Despite economic challenges caused by COVID-19, a family-owned Eastern Ohio manufacturer plans to expand, JobsOhio and Ohio Southeast Economic Development said Thursday.
Schlabach Wood Design, a custom cabinet and furnishings maker in Coshocton County, plans a nearly $4 million investment that will create 57 new jobs to help meet growing demand of its kitchen and bathroom product lines.
“We are very appreciative of the support of JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, the Coshocton County Port Authority, the Coshocton County Commissioners and Crawford Township in providing their expertise and a financial grant to make this expansion project a reality,” Willis Schlabach, company president, said.
Schlabach said sales of the company’s custom-made hardwood cabinets for both home and office use have tripled over the past eight years.
“As the company has grown, we have been blessed to add co-workers into the business who share our passion for hard work and attention to detail that is inherent in the craftsmanship of our products,” Schlabach said.
The project received a $200,000 JobsOhio grant to help with construction and to buy new equipment.
“We love to see our local manufacturers grow their capacity and impact,” Mike Jacob, OhioSE president, said. “We are grateful to JobsOhio for their investment in Schlabach Wood Design and the Southeast Ohio region, setting them up for long-term success in Coshocton County.”