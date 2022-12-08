(The Center Square) – As the Ohio General Assembly’s lame duck session nears an end, two pieces of legislation that impact voters continue to move.
A bill that would repeal one regulation and a resolution that changes the way citizens can alter the state’s constitution both appeared before the House Government Oversight Committee on Thursday.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who pushed for House Joint Resolution 6 that would require a 60% public vote to pass a citizen-drive constitutional amendment, testified Thursday the current hyper-charged political environment is driving constant amendments to the constitution.
LaRose said the state’s charter document has been amended nearly 200 times, largely by corporate interests. He said the better avenue is passing laws in the Legislature or through citizen-initiated statute, which requires just a simple majority to pass.
“From abortion to labor rights, partisan groups are gearing up for constitutional warfare, threatening a never-ending volley of ballot issues seeking to amend their causes into our founding document,” LaRose testified. “The political left can circulate petitions and place an amendment on the ballot, and the political right, with a supermajority vote of the Legislature, can chase that amendment with one of its own. Groups on both sides even talk of using amendments to drive election year turnout.”
Hanna Halbert, with the nonprofit research institute Policy Matters Ohio, said the resolution undermines the power of the people of Ohio and lessons the ability for citizens to hold government accountable.
“When a few self-interested politicians find new ways to rig the rules to advance an unpopular agenda, they’re not simply pursuing policy goals – they’re undermining centuries of mutual trust and respect built between the people and our government,” Halbert said. “When we, the people, go to the polls to elect our representatives, we’re trusting that those we put in power will act in good faith, with our best interests in mind. And conversely, our elected leaders must trust the people they represent to know best what we need and respect our collective voice.”
The resolution, which had its third House hearing Thursday, must be passed by both the House and Senate then approved by a simple majority of voters. Proposed amendments that pass the Legislature by a 60% vote would still only need a simple majority of voters to approve.
The committee also held the first hearing on the Election Engagement Restoration Act, which would repeal a law that prevents a nongovernmental agency from contributing money or working with elections officials, even at nonpartisan events. It would also repeal a ban on legal settlements between public officials and third parties.
“At first, the secretary of state told those concerned about the ban that it does not criminalize nonpartisan collaboration on voter registration, poll worker recruitment, training, or other get-out-the-vote activities such as the secretary’s brewery and barbershop tours,” said Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney, D-Cleveland. “They claimed that the ban only really covers donations of money to a board of elections. Still, bipartisan election officials – the ones in the trenches actually doing the hard work of running elections – remained concerned about the fallout from this law.”