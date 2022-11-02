(The Center Square) – The director of the Community Research Institute at Baldwin Wallace University believes the vote gap could tell the story in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance when voting ends Tuesday.
Baldwin Wallace’s final poll for the midterm elections shows Ryan leading 50.2% to 46%. Ryan, in the U.S. House since 2003, and Vance are trying to secure the U.S. Senate seat occupied by outgoing Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who was first elected in 2010.
The same poll shows Republican Gov. Mike DeWine with nearly a 20-point lead over Democratic challenger Nan Whaley.
It’s the gap between eventual vote totals of DeWine and Vance that Sutton believes could be most telling.
Vance’s memoir Hillbilly Elegy that detailed his family’s crisis in Appalachian Ohio surrounding opioid addiction along with other economic and socioeconomic issues became wildly popular and led to a movie.
To Sutton, “airing dirty laundry” of the region could create problems for Vance with voters in the area.
“J.D. Vance became very well know because of his memoir and has been seen as a great success,” Sutton said. “But if you’re from these communities dealing with these issues, you look at your brethren here and he aired the dirty laundry. For the folks that live in those areas he committed a cardinal sin. I think those folks in those areas are either voting for Ryan or sitting this race out. So, one of the things I’m going to be looking at is the vote gap between those who vote for DeWine and those who vote for Vance.”
Ryan is dealing with his own issues, according to Sutton. He's trying to distance himself from President Joe Biden, his congressional voting record, and trying to win back voters who went for President Barack Obama then turned to President Donald Trump in 2016.
Trump, in each election, was more than 8 percentage points ahead of Biden and Hillary Clinton in 2020 and 2016, respectively. Obama was about 3 points ahead of Mitt Romney in 2012, and more than 4 ahead of the late John McCain in 2008.
Sutton said Ryan’s message thus far has helped push him to a lead in the poll.
“Tim Ryan recognizes he has a lot of voters who switched from Obama to Trump but he needed to find a way to target not those hard-core Trump supporters, but those who switched in the last elections,” Sutton said. “In some ways, Ryan has been running against Joe Biden as much as he is running against J.D. Vance.”
The poll showed Ohioans held just a 39% favorable feeling of Biden, while unfavorables came in at 54%. The same poll showed Vance’s unfavorables at 46%, and Ryan’s at 33%.
It also showed inflation is main issue on voters’ minds this season at 38.7%, followed by abortion at 17.3%.