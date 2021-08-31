(The Center Square) – Ohio could expand educational options for veterans, their spouses and dependents if a bill recently proposed by two lawmakers passes the Ohio General Assembly.
The legislation would expand on a bill passed last year that gave in-state tuition to active service members and their families not stationed in Ohio but the student lives in the state on the first day of a term.
It removed a residency requirement for service members for reduced tuition.
Reps. Dontavius Jarrells, D-Columbus, and Adam Miller, D-Columbus, introduced legislation recently that provides in-state tuition to Ohio National Guard members who had 15 days active duty or active duty training in a service year.
“HB 16 was a vital step in removing residency requirement barriers for veterans. However, it is important that we are honoring everyone who has honorably served in our military, including those in the National Guard,” Jarrells said. “This is another opportunity to expand higher education opportunities that fit the needs of those who put their lives on the line to serve our country.”
Guard members currently must have one-year of active duty to qualify for in-state tuition.
Gov. Mike DeWine also announced Monday the state plans to spend $200,000 for grants to veteran-serving organizations to identify gaps in mental health services and offer help.
“Ohio’s strong commitment to our men, women, and families in uniform has a long history, and we are building on that foundation today to make resources more visible and accessible,” DeWine said. “Providing for the health and well-being of veterans is one way Ohio shows its gratitude.”
Eight grants are expected to be given to agencies to expand mental health services. One of the programs include a series of pop-up events that will offer on-site health, dental and legal services for Franklin County veterans.
The Ohio National Guard’s mental health support website, which previously contained information for only guard members, will be updated to carry information for all active-duty military personnel, reservists, guard members, veterans of all military branches and their families.