(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new unemployment numbers showed good news and bad news, according to an expert with The Buckeye Institute’s Economic Research Center.
The data, released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, showed an unemployment rate of 5.7% in November, down from 6.1% in October. However, according to Rea S. Hederman Jr., that decline is driven by Ohioans who stopped looking for work.
But Hederman said there was good news.
“Despite Ohioans leaving the labor market, there is clear evidence that Ohio’s job market improved over the fall,” he said. “In September, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 8.3%, and today it stands at 5.7%; the labor force participation rate, which was 61.1% in September, stands at 61.2% today.”
In November, Ohio added 27,600 new jobs, but the state remains down 287,800 jobs compared to a year ago, Hederman said. The bright stop was service sector jobs, which rose nearly 30,000 with more than 11,000 coming in leisure and hospitality. That specific sector is still down more than 115,000 jobs compared to last year because of COVID-19 and restrictions put in place meant to slow its spread.
“With job losses from the pandemic still impacting a quarter of a million workers, Ohio has a long way to go before it fully recovers from the economic impact of the pandemic,” Hederman said. “As the next General Assembly prepares for 2021, policymakers need to prioritize passing economic growth policies that cut spending and strategically use Ohio’s rainy day fund. Above all, lawmakers need to resist the urge to raise taxes, which would slow job growth further and cripple Ohio’s recovery.”