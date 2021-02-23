(The Center Square) – Cleveland finished ahead of Phoenix and Detroit to be the home of a corporate expansion project that should create more than 600 new jobs, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced.
Quicken Loans will expand its downtown Cleveland operations after approval from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority for tax-credit assistance. The company plans to bring 630 new jobs and generate nearly $50 million in new annual payroll.
The state approved a 2.211%, 10-year job creation tax credit for the project.
The Cleveland City Council also approved a job creation incentive grant earlier this month for Quicken Loans, which employs more than 700 people in area.
Macy’s Corporate Services also plans an expansion just north of Akron that is expected to bring another 417 full-time jobs to northeast Ohio. The company’s operation coordinates merchandise distribution and logistics functions for Macy’s stores. The state approved a 1.472%, eight-year job creation for the project.
ATW Ohio LCC: The trailer, truck bed and trailer part manufacturer plans to expand its Batavia Township operation to create 249 full-time jobs and retain $5.8 million in existing payroll. The TCA approved a 1.404%, eight-year job creation tax credit.
Clinical Trail Services Inc.: The company that provides drug development services to the pharmaceutical industry and offers lab service received a 1.726%, nine-year job creation tax credit to create 70 full-time jobs as part of its new project in Cincinnati.
Interlink Cloud Advisors Inc.: Sixteen new jobs and $1.3 million in new payroll are expected after the approval of a 1.599%, six-year job creation tax credit for an expansion project. The company is a system integrator for Microsoft’s cloud solutions, helping customers migrate to Office 365, Azure, Intune and other services.