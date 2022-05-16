(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine postponed an execution for the fourth time in less than three months due to a drug shortage that has stopped the state from carrying out death sentences since 2018.
In a statement, DeWine said the reprieve was issued because of the unwillingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs for use in executions “to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.”
DeWine moved the execution date for Kareem Jackson, who was scheduled to be put to death on Sept. 15, to Dec. 10, 2025. Jackson was sentenced to death after being convicted of killing two men in a robbery in 1997.
The reprieve was Jackson’s second in two years.
The state’s next scheduled execution is for Quisi Bryan, who was convicted of killing a Cleveland police officer in 2000.
A little more than a year ago, lawmakers introduced a bill that would end the death penalty in Ohio. The legislation, introduced by a bipartisan group of representatives, failed to move forward after facing opposition from House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima.
Cupp, a former Court of Appeals judge and Ohio Supreme Court justice, said at the time the death penalty is suitable in some situations.
That bill was the sixth time legislation had been introduced to stop state executions.
The state’s last execution came in July 2018. Later that year, DeWine declared an "unofficial moratorium” on executions, saying lethal injection is not an option in Ohio any longer.
DeWine told The Associated Press he now questions the death penalty’s value because of long delays between crime and punishment.
A federal judge ruled in 2019 the state’s current execution procedure could cause severe pain and suffering. After that ruling, DeWine ordered the prison system to search for alternatives.
Ohio has put to death 56 people since 1999.