(The Center Square) – Despite opposition from Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, conservative groups and religious leaders around the state continue to push for legislation that would change how Ohio attacks low-level drug offenses.
However, the Ohio House of Representatives may not give the measure an opportunity. Legislation failed to reach the floor in a marathon legislative session last week and still may not even after the lame duck session was extended.
“It is regrettable that Senate Bill 3 was not brought to the House floor for a vote,” said Robert Alt, president and CEO of The Buckeye Institute – an independent think tank aimed at advancing free-market public policy. “The bill brought together a wide range of bipartisan supporters and was a bill that conservatives across Ohio and the country supported. This landmark legislation would have ensured drug possession offenders in need of treatment received it and that they would not have been saddled with a felony conviction for the rest of their lives.”
Senate Bill 3 would shift the state’s focus from jail to treatment, according to Alt.
“Ladies and gentlemen of the Ohio General Assembly, let this be your legacy…Let this be one of the votes of which you are most proud in the years to come – of your impact on peoples’ lives,” said Alt, a nationally-recognized expert in criminal justice reform and a legal scholar. “Stand strong for your conservative values today.”
The bill reclassifies low-level drug offenses from felonies to misdemeanors, and the Alliance for Safety and Justice says it could save Ohio taxpayers up to $75 million a year with 2,700 fewer people in prison.
Also, 75 religious leaders from across Ohio wrote DeWine a letter that urged him to sign the bill if passed.
DeWine, a former prosecutor, told the Cincinnati Enquirer he opposes the bill and so do judges and prosecutors. He said it reduces a judges ability to force offenders to follow through with court-ordered treatment.
The bill presumes treatment as an option unless an offender signs a statement saying they are unwilling to participate. At the same time, judges have discretion to sentence those unwilling to go to treatment or with a serious criminal history to either prison or jail.
“The core purposes of Senate Bill 3 are to ensure that drug possession offenders in need of treatment receive it and to ensure that such offenders are not saddles with a felony conviction for the rest of their lives,” Alt testified. “Senate Bill 3 presumes an individual struggling with drug addiction will be sentenced to treatment and makes incarceration a careful exception to this general rule.”
Alt pointed out 60 of Ohio’s 88 counties already use programs designed not to send low-level drug possession offenders to prison. The bill, according to Alt, allows those counties to use funds for the new unclassified misdemeanor o