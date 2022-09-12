(The Center Square) – The majority of a group of Ohio economists believe inequality is slowing economic growth in the state despite President Joe Biden’s stop in central Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of Intel’s $20 billion chip manufacturing plant.
Without defining equality, 14 of the 26 economists responded to Scioto Analysis – a Columbus-based public policy analysis organization – by saying inequality is slowing economic growth throughout the state.
“Rising inequality is not only slowing the states' economic growth, you can even see it in life expectancy. Ohio ranks 42nd nationally for life expectancy and is the worst-ranked of the 10 most populous states,” University of Toledo professor Kevin Egan said. “High income, high education, high tax base areas do well but at the expense of lower income, lower education, lower tax base areas and the end result is the state overall is pulled down.”
Overall, though, the responses were mixed. Eight were uncertain about the idea of inequality playing a role in slow growth.
“My gut says ‘agree’ but I don’t think the evidence is clear,” said Paul Holmes, a professor at Ashland University. “I think it also depends on what we mean by ‘growth;’ GDP per capita could be increased by inequality while median household income could be decreased, for example.”
Only four disagreed with the statement.
Biden, along with local, state and other federal officials, descended on Licking County on Friday for the official groundbreaking of Intel’s facility that officials say is expected to create 2,000 long-term jobs and another 7,000 construction jobs.
The state committed $2 billion in taxpayer incentives to lure the facility to the Columbus-area, while Congress recently passed and Biden signed the CHIPS Act, which provides federal grants for plants like Intel’s.
Intel has said the plant should be finished by 2025.
Scioto Analysis developed the Ohio Economic Experts Panel, which is a group of more than 40 Ohio economists from more than 30 Ohio higher educational institutions.