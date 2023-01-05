(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations.
DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products.
“Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community wants to ban these flavors to protect their children, we should applaud that decision,” DeWine said Thursday morning.
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network cheered the veto, calling local decisions important in public health matters.
“Local control over matters designed to protect the public’s health, including tobacco control laws, has numerous benefits that would have been lost if local power had been taken away,” said Leo Almeida, ACS CAN government relations director. “The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network celebrates Gov. DeWine for standing up for the health of Ohioans with this veto. It is important for the local, state and federal levels of government to work together to implement policies to protect the public’s health. It’s through working together that we save lives.”
Columbus adopted its flavored tobacco in mid-December to go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, as previously reported by The Center Square.
The ban includes no penalty for people who use flavored tobacco products, including menthol, but fines could be issued for those who sell or distribute them, regardless of whether they have a license. The new ordinance also expands the city’s definition of tobacco product to include both natural and synthetic nicotine, hookahs, flavor enhancers, mouthpieces and pipes and substances used in electronic smoking devices.
Selling these products would now require a license from Columbus Public Health.
Two days after Columbus passed its ban, the General Assembly included language in the bill that would stop communities from enacting tobacco laws stronger than state law.
The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and the American Heart Association joined ACS CAN and three other anti-tobacco organizations testifying against Substitute House Bill 513, which originally delt with bad debts for cigarette, tobacco and vapor products.
The amended bill included licensing, which ACS CAN and other groups believed would do away with existing tobacco retail licensing by local governments around the Ohio and do away with Columbus’ ban and stop others from enacting similar laws.