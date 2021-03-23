(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made good on his vow to veto a bill that would have given the General Assembly oversight over health orders and emergency declarations, saying his worry revolves around the safety of Ohioans and recent legislative action causes grave concerns.
“Senate Bill 22 jeopardizes the safety of every Ohioan,” DeWine said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “It goes well beyond the issues that have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. SB 22 strikes at the heart of local health departments’ ability to move quickly to protect the public from the most serious emergencies Ohio could face.”
In a five-page letter sent to each lawmaker Monday, DeWine said SB 22 strips the state of its ability to shield citizens from potential viruses, diseases, terrorists and even prison riots.
DeWine also believes the bill eliminates the state’s protection from lawsuits, allowing class action treatment for damage claims with a “potential massive financial exposure to the state.”
“I accept and respect legislative oversight. Its exercise is part of the responsibility of the Legislative Branch,” DeWine wrote. “As I have communicated to the Speaker of the House and the Senate President, I still believe we can reach an agreement that will provide for that oversight, while at the same time protecting the health of the people of Ohio.”
State. Rep. Scott Wiggam, R-Wooster, chair of the House State and Local Government Committee, responded with a five-page letter of his own Tuesday morning, saying DeWine’s letter suggested the executive branch has or should have absolute unfettered authority when declaring a law or issuing an order.
“This type of autocratic rule must be checked by the Legislature and should be tested in the courts because I believe it is not only unacceptable, it is also unconstitutional,” Wiggam wrote. “An Executive branch that has the unchecked power to issue a ‘stay at home’ order to healthy citizens or prevent all citizens from being out past 10 p.m. under threat of arrest, simply has too much power.”
SB 22 limits the governor’s ability to create ongoing orders and creates an Ohio Health Oversight Advisory Committee made up of members of House and Senate to review health orders.
The bipartisan committee would have the authority to rescind an executive order issued by the governor or a special standing order or rule issued by the Department of Health for preventing the spread of a contagious disease.
It also allows the General Assembly to rescind health orders by resolution, allows individuals to sue to the state over orders and stops local health departments from closing schools on its own, putting the decision into the hands of school boards.
When DeWine vetoed similar legislation in December, the General Assembly never scheduled a vote to override. This time, House and Senate leadership said an override vote is more likely.
Earlier this month, following passage, Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, promised a vote to override in the next session. The Senate is schedule to be in session Wednesday. It needs 20 of the chamber’s 25 Republicans to override. The bill passed the Senate 25-8, a veto-proof supermajority, according to Huffman.
“Thirty states have this type of oversight in place. The General Assembly truly represents the voice of the people from district to district and town to town,” Huffman said. “The governor’s office can still issue health orders during times of emergency. This simply puts the people at the table to not only monitor but also be part of the process.”
The House would need 60 votes to override the veto. The legislation passed 57-38, with nearly all Republicans voting in favor and nearly all Democrats opposed. However, five Republicans were absent for the vote.
House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, has said he is positive there are enough Republican votes in the House to override.