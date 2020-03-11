(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday said he would be issuing an executive order banning large crowds from gathering to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The order will mean NCAA basketball tournament games in the state will be played without fans, and will presumably include Cleveland Cavaliers and Columbus Blue Jackets games. DeWine was asked about the NCAA tournament games specifically but not the NBA or NHL games.
Dayton is scheduled to host early tournament games March 17 and 18. Cleveland is scheduled to host first- and second-round games March 20 and 22.
"There is a risk in any kind of mass gathering. The bigger the gathering, the more the risk," DeWine said. "The closer you are in proximity to other people the more the risk."
A fourth case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Ohio Wednesday and two dozen others are being investigated. The fourth case, a man in his 50s, was community spread, meaning he did not travel to locations where the disease has been widespread. DeWine said the confirmed community spread case changed state government's response.
"We know the situation is going to get worse before it gets better. We know it's going to be bad," he said, adding that his order about mass gatherings is an effort to limit the impact.
DeWine said he was not yet ready to announce executive orders regarding schools but noted that could be coming.
He also said the state would be limiting visits to nursing homes to one per client a day, and could eventually ban any visits.
With Major League Baseball season approaching, DeWine said he and health officials are still discussing a plan for that.
Asked about the potential for a travel ban in the state, DeWine said people need to be responsible and make their own tough choices.
"Ask yourself if this is necessary," he said.
DeWine also was asked if his order would include business conventions and trade shows.
"I would recommend to anybody that's bringing ... that any big gathering of people really should not occur," he said, urging hosts to cancel the events.
DeWine said the order would be coming in the next 24 to 36 hours.