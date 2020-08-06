(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19. His office announced the results on Thursday shortly before he was to greet the president in Cleveland.
DeWine learned his diagnosis after taking a test as a part of the protocol to greet President Donald Trump, who traveled to Ohio on Thursday.
The governor returned to Columbus, where he and First Lady Fran DeWine were to be tested. Neither the governor nor the first lady reported any symptoms, the governor’s office said.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted tested negative.
According to a news release, DeWine planned to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days. A spokesman for the governor did not respond to a request for more information and did not include The Center Square in a Thursday afternoon media availability with the governor.
On Thursday, Ohio reported 91,171 confirmed and 5,134 probable cases of COVID-19. The state also reported 3,326 confirmed and 270 probable deaths from the virus, which originated in China.
Critics said the positive test would overshadow the president’s visit to the Buckeye State. The announcement is sure to rekindle frustration within the state over DeWine’s approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Last Month, DeWine, a Republican, announced a mask mandate for residents in Ohio’s 88 counties. This week, he announced students will be required to wear masks when they return to school.
“While I certainly wish no ill will nor poor health on the governor, I think the question must be asked. Has he not been wearing his mask, or do masks not stop the spread?” state Rep. Nino Vitale, R-Urbana, said in a Facebook post.
DeWine is not the first governor or high-profile figure to test positive. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, previously tested positive, as has U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms, a Democrat.
In Ohio, Annette Chambers-Smith, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction, also previously tested positive for COVID-19.
“This news really hits hard,” David Pepper, chair of the Ohio Democratic Party, said on Twitter shortly after DeWine’s announcement. “You are in our prayers for a full recovery, Governor.”
On Twitter, House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, said she was “sending thoughts and prayers” to DeWine.
“Hopefully he remains asymptomatic and well,” Sykes added. “The coronavirus is real and we should all remember that no one is out of reach of its grasp. Take care Ohio.”