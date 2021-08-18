(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again stopped short of requiring masks in schools but continued to strongly urge all students to wear masks, at least for the beginning of the school year.
DeWine said current COVID-19 cases statewide have reached the same level as in February, and he hinted in-person learning could be interrupted if students either aren’t vaccinated or wearing masks.
Children age 11 or younger are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and 35% of children ages 12-17 have been vaccinated. The state has had three days in the past week with more than 3,000 new reported cases. The two-week rolling average of cases per 100,000 residents is 236. On July 7, that average was 17.
The 3,000 daily cases and the 236 rolling average are the highest the state has experienced since February.
“We are clearly well past the time when the state can mandate to parents, to local school districts, to parochial and private schools what actions to take. These decisions today rest with the parents and rest with the local school districts. I’m speaking today directly to every parent, every school official in Ohio,” DeWine said Tuesday. “We hope and pray kids will be able to stay in class with in-person learning without interruption. That goal is now being threatened.”
School mask requirements vary across the state. The state's largest school district, Columbus, has mandated masks, along with Cleveland and Cincinnati schools. Some systems are requiring them for K-8 students, and other districts are recommending them but leaving the decision up to parents.
At least one small village council – Gambier – took the mandate issue away from the local school district by voting earlier this week to require masks in nearly all public buildings, including a local elementary school.
That school is part of a larger district that does not require masks. That building is the only one of seven in the district where masks are mandatory. Mount Vernon City School Superintendent Bill Seder said Tuesday at least a dozen parents already have requested a transfer from the school to another elementary school in the district because of the mandate. Open enrollment is allowed within the district.
“Today in Ohio we are facing a perfect storm. Sadly, things have worsened,” DeWine said. “Today, we want to reiterate the recommendation the state health department made 10 days ago that school children be vaccinated or wear a mask while in the classroom. These steps will give them the best chance of staying in school.”
The Republican-dominated General Assembly voted earlier this year to end the state’s ability to enact statewide mandates or shutdown orders. DeWine vetoed that bill, but the Legislature voted to override the veto.
Bills in the Legislature would stop public and private employers from mandating vaccines and stop schools from requiring masks.