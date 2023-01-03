(The Center Square) – It’s a new year, and Ohioans will be under 20 new laws in about 90 days, including universal occupational license recognition and expanding tax deductions for educational savings.
Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday signed into law 19 bills passed by the General Assembly in the closing hours of its 2022 legislative session last month. Those bills take effect 90 days after signing.
On Monday, he signed a 20th bill into law that includes a wide ban on using and holding a phone while driving.
Ohio’s new distracted driving law takes effect in 90 days. It designates the use of cellphones and other electronic communications devices while driving as a primary traffic offense for all drivers and allows law enforcement to immediately pull over a distracted driver upon witnessing a violation.
Before now, only juvenile drivers could be pulled over for using a cellphone.
“Signing this bill today is a great honor because this legislation will, without a doubt, prevent crashes and save lives,” DeWine said. “Right now, too many people are willing to risk their lives while behind the wheel to get a look at their phones. My hope is that this legislation will prompt a cultural shift around distracted driving that normalizes the fact that distracted driving is dangerous, irresponsible, and just as deadly as driving drunk."
Drivers can still use their devices when they are parked or stopped at a red light, and they can swipe their phones to answer a call and hold their phones to their ears during phone conversations. Emergency calls are also allowed.
Law enforcement will issue warnings for the first six months following the effective date. Then, law enforcement can issue citations. Penalties include a fine of up to $150 for a driver's first offense and two points on their license unless a distracted driving safety course is completed.
Also signed was the state’s new universal occupational license law that The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group, said helps workers and employers.
“The Buckeye Institute-championed policies in Senate Bill 131 will enable people who already possess an occupational license from another state to move to the Buckeye State and pursue their dreams," Rea Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute, said. "These pro-worker reforms couldn’t come at a better time. With job opportunities proliferating thanks to projects like the new Intel plant, Ohio needs a vibrant workforce, and the policies that Gov. DeWine signed into law will bring new workers to our state."
Other new laws include:
- Expansion of the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to the state’s 529 education savings plan to include contributions to plans established by other states.
- Allowing mayors to solemnize marriages anywhere in the state.
- Establishing student-loan repayment program for rural lawyers.
- Requiring state colleges and universities to adopt a policy providing students with religious accommodations.
- Elimination of the requirement that all contracts for ballots for Ohio elections be awarded to vendors within the state and printed within the state.