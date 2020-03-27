(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike DeWine is delaying his State of the State Address.
DeWine was slated to address the state legislature on Tuesday. However, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, state officials agreed to postpone the address.
The governor is required to give a State of the State to the General Assembly every session.
“Over the past several weeks, Ohio has taken unprecedented steps in response to the global coronavirus crisis – all aimed at keeping our fellow citizens safe,” DeWine, Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, said in a joint statement.
“The world’s leading medical experts recommend the continued practice of 'social distancing' to slow the spread of the virus and ‘flatten the curve’ to prevent overwhelming our healthcare facilities,” they added. “...In keeping with those ongoing goals, we will not bring together the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, the Governor’s Cabinet, and the entire General Assembly in the same place at the same time for the State of the State Address until a later date, after the State of Emergency has concluded.”
There are currently 867 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and the state has reported 15 deaths from coronavirus.
State lawmakers returned to Columbus this week to unanimously pass Amended Substitute House Bill 197, legislation addressing several issues stemming from the global pandemic.
The bill, in part, extended absentee voting by mail for the March 17 primary to April 28 and moves Ohio’s tax filing deadline to July 15 in line with the federal change.
It also authorizes the director of Budget and Management to transfer money from the Budget Stabilization Fund (BSF) to the General Revenue Fund (GRF). The BSF currently has a balance of nearly $2.7 billion, and the Controlling Board must approve any transfers.
“The temporary changes made through this legislation will give much-needed relief to Ohio’s businesses and our workforce to support our families and our economy during this difficult time,” DeWine, Obhof and Householder said in their statement. “We will continue to work together throughout this crisis to serve the best interests of every Ohioan. We are in this together, and we will make it through this together.”
The state is also asking residents and businesses to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, goggles, gowns and gloves to benefit healthcare workers and first responders. State officials also launched a COVID-19 dashboard – available at coronavirus.ohio.gov – designed by the InnovateOhio Platform.