(The Center Square) – A Ohio state government initiative that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says targets children and families’ financial, physical and emotional stability is being met with praise from nonprofit groups focused on affordable housing throughout the state and Democrats in the statehouse.
DeWine’s plan, called Bold Beginnings: Health, Supported Families, touches on health care to pregnant women and poor children, a comprehensive maternal care program, implementing best practices in birthing centers across the state, connecting mothers with resources, and providing support for mental health and wellness, among other things.
“I have a vision for Ohio to be the best place in the nation to have a baby and raise a family,” DeWine said. “As a father of eight and grandfather of 26, I know that each pregnancy is different, and each family is unique. The research is clear, ensuring babies and their parents are safe and supported during pregnancy and the early years helps children succeed later in life. I want to see all children have the opportunity to succeed.”
Part of the program also includes providing safe, secure housing for more struggling and new mothers, a program supported by the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
COHHIO Executive Director Amy Riegel said DeWine’s plan to expand funding of Healthy Beginnings at Home puts it in position to become the first large-scale research project of its kind in the country.
“While there’s already a lot of evidence showing that housing insecurity has serious negative impacts on human health, there’s no real research on the converse – how much does stable, secure housing improve family health outcomes? We believe Healthy Beginnings 2.0 will demonstrate that housing assistance can reliably reduce infant mortality among Ohio’s most vulnerable families, address racial disparities, and decrease Medicaid spending,” she said.
DeWine’s housing plan also includes seeking a federal waiver to provide short-term housing and care to pregnant women and new families struggling to find stable housing.
“And we’re especially pleased that the administration has decided to pursue a Medicaid waiver that could help sustain Healthy Beginnings after the research phase has concluded,” Riegel said.
The coalition’s HBAH 2.0 is expected to launch soon with 90 families in Franklin and Summit counties. The additional funding, according to the group, will allow the study to expand in the coming months to 300 families, with some in Hamilton and Montgomery counties.
State Democrats also praised DeWine’s plan but said Republican leadership has failed the state in recent years.
“It’s nice that Governor DeWine is finally realizing the physical and financial pains too many hard-working families across Ohio are facing. It’s a shame though that under Republicans' failed leadership, families have seen their freedom to make their own health-care decisions stripped away while also seeing prices unimaginably increase,” said House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington. “Our Families First Agenda helps mothers and babies get the health care they need, reduces costs, and invests in our children. To make Ohio truly the best place in the nation to have a baby and raise a family, Republicans need to stop procrastinating and act on proposals already in front of them.”