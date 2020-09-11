(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s pick as the state’s top health officials withdrew her name from consideration just hours after was she named to the position.
In a news release late Thursday, DeWine’s office said Dr. Joan Duwve cited personal reasons for taking herself out of consideration to be director of the Ohio Department of Health. Earlier on Thursday afternoon, DeWine announced her appointment.
DeWine said his administration will continue to search for a new health director.
The position has been open for more than three months, following the resignation of Dr. Amy Acton, who in March quickly became the face of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response. Acton resigned in June but remained a DeWine advisor. She has since left the advisor position as well.
Duwve, who grew up in Ohio and is a graduate of The Ohio State University, the University of Michigan and Johns Hopkins, is the South Carolina director of public health.