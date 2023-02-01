(The Center Square) – Republicans, Democrats, business groups, elected officials and policy groups all seemed pleased with Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget priorities for the next two years.
Now, though, the work begins.
While waiting to see specific details of DeWine’s spending plans that centered around education, family issues, economic development, mental health and public safety Republican leadership in both the Ohio Senate and House seemed receptive to the governor’s plans.
Both chambers expect to spend the few months working through their own budget proposals, along with DeWine. Two years ago, after months of hearings and negotiations, DeWine signed the state budget in late June.
House Democrats called some of DeWine’s proposals essential and said investing in the state’s people should be a priority.
“Democrats believe that some of the priorities outlined by Governor DeWine are essential in building a bright future for Ohio,” House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington said. "But to achieve these goals and make them a reality, Ohio must invest in its most valuable resource that will lead this state forward – its people. House Democrats believe this can be done by putting people over politics. That means investing in things like workers, families, teachers and students so they each have the opportunities they need to succeed. We call it the People First Agenda."
DeWine’s plan includs removing sales taxes on diapers and other infant supplies and a $2,500 per child tax deduction. He also wants to add 15,000 families who qualify for child care.
More can be done with tax reforms, along with educational proposals that increased eligibility in the state’s EdChoice scholarship program, according to Robert Alt, president and CEO of The Buckeye Institute.
“The Buckeye Institute applauds Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio lawmakers for building up Ohio’s rainy day fund, but Ohioans are facing tough economic realities, so now is the right time to enact bold and meaningful tax reforms,” Alt said. “Governor DeWine has been a strong champion for children, and The Buckeye Institute looks forward to working with him on transformational education reforms that put Ohio’s students first.”
DeWine’s proposed budget, as previously reported by The Center Square, also includes a goal to develop large, shovel-ready sites to lure economic development to each area of the state by creating the All Ohio Future Fund, a one-time investment of $2.5 billion to prepare infrastructure of large economic development sites.
“Based on [Tuesday’s] State of the State address, we expect Ohio manufacturing’s momentum to continue,” Ohio Manufactures Association President Ryan Augsburger said. “Manufacturers were pleased to hear the governor’s budget proposes to invest in Ohio’s career-technical education, create new innovation hubs, and improve our infrastructure to attract new economic development statewide – all while continuing to focus on fiscal responsibility.”
The National Federation of Independent Business Ohio called DeWine’s plan good balanced, reasonably focused and good for small business. Attorney General Dave Yost applauded investments in law enforcement.
Some groups, though, wanted more.
The Policy Matters Ohio said the proposed child tax deduction would save families making less than $26,050 a year only $67 per child.
“At times, Gov. DeWine's speech described the kind of Ohio we’ve long been working toward: one that works for everyone, without exception,” Hannah Halbert, executive director of Policy Matters Ohio, said. "To make that vision a reality, Ohioans need more than words. We need concrete, evidence-based policies that put people first."