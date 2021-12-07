(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wants to give $250 million in federal money to law enforcement agencies and first responders around the state to try to counter what he called a spike in violent crime.
DeWine also hopes the money, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act funds given to the state, would help with staffing levels and first responder wellness issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Since taking office in 2019, we've made significant investments in new tools and technology for law enforcement, and this is a tremendous opportunity to do even more," DeWine said. "Our proposal would direct hundreds of millions of dollars into innovative initiatives that will protect our citizens and support our first responders who put their own lives on the line to help others."
The bulk of the money, $175 million, would be used to help state and local law enforcement agencies prevent and solve crimes in communities that have seen an increase in violence or have struggled to combat violence during the pandemic. The plan is to give agencies easier access to ballistics technology and make a dent in testing backlogs at Ohio crime labs and coroners offices.
“The nightly news is filled with disturbing images of violent crime spiking nationwide," Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green. "These dollars represent a critical investment for the selfless professionals who protect and serve our neighborhoods."
Another $75 million would go to developing local wellness programs that help first responders deal with pandemic-induced stress and other trauma. It also is expected to help recruitment and retention efforts to move staffing levels back to pre-pandemic levels.
DeWine’s plan, which must be approved by the General Assembly, also focuses on technology by supporting projects that boost communications, information sharing and cyber security by addressing gaps identified during Ohio's emergency response to the pandemic.
“Technological innovation is a game-changer when it comes to solving and preventing crime, and as law enforcement is adding technology and data-sharing improvements to their tool kit, the criminals are too,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “A portion of the funding announced today will support projects that boost technological resilience, which is a critical part of helping law enforcement and other first responders as they navigate ransomware attacks, protect critical infrastructure, and expand local cybersecurity and fraud prevention efforts.”