(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike DeWine activated the Ohio National Guard in Columbus and Cleveland Saturday evening following requests from officials in both cities.
“The majority of demonstrators want simply to be heard, and we welcome the voices of the individuals who are focusing attention on the tragic death of George Floyd and on other injustices,” DeWine said in a statement.
“But, sadly, these voices calling for justice and change are being drowned out by a smaller group of violent individuals who threaten the safety of the citizens of our community,” DeWine added. “Acts of violence will not be accepted nor tolerated. This violence must stop.”
Protesters and rioters have gathered in cities nationwide following the death of Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
“We have all seen images that cause us to question whether our police officers are responding as expected,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said on Twitter. “While we believe the overwhelming response by our officers has been measured and restrained, if we are asking for peace and patience of protestors ... we must demand the same from our police. When they do not meet our expectations, we will investigate and hold them accountable.”
In Columbus, Ginther implemented a citywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The city of Cleveland ordered everyone to leave downtown by 8 p.m. Saturday night or face arrest.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, the Cleveland Fire Department reported one of its ladder trucks was out of service after it was struck with bottles and rocks while responding to a fire downtown. The truck’s windshield was smashed, the department said on Twitter.
“This is about the safety of our communities – our neighbors, our families, and our friends,” DeWine said. “It is about protecting from unnecessary destruction the small businesses that our fellow Ohioans have worked so hard to create. It is also about protecting the First Amendment and creating the environment for peaceful protests so that people can be heard, so that voices are not stifled, so that justice can prevail, and so that love, kindness, compassion, and peace can triumph over hate and violence.
“I understand that people are angry and have pent up rage,” DeWine added. “I understand that we are living in very uncertain times right now in this country. But it is in these times of uncertainty and division that we must call upon the ‘better angels of our nature’ and come together as one state and as one people to care for one another, to value one another, and to protect one another.”