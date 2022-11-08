(The Center Square) – Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine easily won reelection Tuesday, using a campaign of job growth to defeat former Dayton Nan Whaley and continue a long political career that spanned the state House and Congress.
Fox News and the Columbus Dispatch both called the race for DeWine shortly after 8 p.m. With 38% of the statewide vote reported, DeWine led Whaley 59% to 41%. DeWine had yet to speak, and Whaley had not conceded as votes continued to come a little more than an hour after polls closed.
Two years ago, DeWine took criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including stay-at-home orders and business closings. The Republican-dominated General Assembly voted to override DeWine’s veto of a bill that limited the governor’s power in public health emergencies.
Since then, though, DeWine took credit for a state budget that included tax cuts and two significant job announcements in the past few months.
He took credit for Intel's recent announcement of a $20 billion chip-making plant in central Ohio that DeWine claims will bring more than 20,000 jobs to the state. Also, Honda and LG plan to invest $3.5 billion in a new battery plant in Fayette County, which company and state officials say will create at least 2,200 new jobs.
Running with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, the duo also pushed investments in law enforcement, transformation in the state’s mental health and addiction care system, and expansion of school choice in the state.
DeWine has served as a prosecutor, Ohio senator, U.S. House representative, lieutenant governor and Ohio attorney general.
Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, campaigned on creating a new business compact, along with more 21st century jobs and higher wages for all Ohioans. She also pushed a pro-abortion agenda and stopping “any attempt to further privatize our schools,” according to her campaign website.