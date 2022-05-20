(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called Ohio State University’s decision to raise tuition unwise as inflation continues to rise around the country.
OSU’s board voted earlier this week to impose a 4.6% increase for incoming in-state freshmen and to guarantee that rate for the next four years. It amounts to a $549 annual jump from the current tuition rate.
The move comes at the wrong time, according to DeWine. The governor appoints 15 voting Ohio residents to serve nine-year terms and two voting students to the school’s board.
Trustees also approved a 4.6% increase for students for both housing and dining costs.”
"Ohio families are suffering from significant cost increases due to inflation and this is not the time for college costs to increase by $549 for those families with incoming first-year students," DeWine said in a statement Thursday. "I am disappointed that Ohio State is raising tuition on incoming first-year students. This is not a wise decision."
A year ago, OSU raised tuition for incoming in-state students by 3.8%.
The university said the impact of inflation on labor and other costs continue to be a strain on the school.
State funding for OSU has remained the same since 2009, according to the university.
The rate hike comes at a time when the majority of Americans feel they cannot keep up with the cost of living as inflation and the price of goods continue to rise, according to new polling data.
A poll from NBC News asked Americans, “Do you think that your family's income is … going up faster than the cost of living, staying about even with the cost of living, or falling behind the cost of living?”
In response, 65% said they are falling behind, and 28% said they are staying about even with the cost of living. Only 6% said their income is going up faster than the cost of living.”
The poll comes amid soaring inflation and gas prices. U.S. gasoline prices hit another record high this week.