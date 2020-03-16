(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike DeWine wants to reschedule Tuesday's election until June 2 because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, and the state plans to file a lawsuit to force the change.
“It is my recommendation that we postpone in-person voting until June 2, 2020,” DeWine said in a tweet.
“We cannot tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go out and vote,” DeWine added. “I’m making this recommendation because we must also look out for our poll workers.”
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has signaled his support for the change in date. Ohio officials plan to file a lawsuit to force the rescheduling of the election.
“Through March 15, guidance from the ODH [Ohio Department of Health] indicated it would be safe to vote on election day,” the secretary of state’s office said in a statement. “However, new information has led ODH to recommend Ohioans who are 65 and older to self-quarantine in their homes, making it challenging for these individuals to vote on March 17.”
“In response, we expect a lawsuit that postpones the March 17 election and shifts it to a new day,” the office added. “Because the authority to shift election day does not reside with the Ohio Secretary of State, this change must be enacted by either a legal order or an act of the state legislature.”
Officials in Louisiana and Georgia previously opted to delay their primaries because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. However, as of Friday, officials in several other states, including Ohio, were adamant about their plans to proceed with Tuesday’s election.
LaRose joined Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee and Illinois Elections Board Chairman Charles Scholz in issuing a joint statement saying the primary elections would continue.
“I believe when we look back on this, we’ll be happy we did this,” the governor added. “The votes that have already been cast will still be counted – and this recommendation would allow others to vote in the future.”
President Donald Trump said states, including Ohio, should proceed with their plans to hold Tuesday’s elections but left the decision up to the states.
“It’s a big thing postponing an election,” Trump said during a Monday afternoon press conference. “I think to me that really goes to the heart of what we’re all about.
“But, I think postponing elections is ... not a very good thing,” Trump added. “They have lots of room in a lot of the electoral places, and I think that they will do it very well. But, I think postponing is unnecessary.”