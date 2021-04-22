(The Center Square) – Tuesday’s shooting death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by a Columbus police officer has sparked more calls police reforms from community and national leaders, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
DeWine used the beginning of his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday to address the guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. His news conference came a day after the shooting of Bryant gained nationwide attention.
“George Floyd’s death laid bare some of our deepest divisions in our country,” DeWine said. "Our goal, my goal, all of our goal should be to work every single day to bring us together as a people and as a country.”
State Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, has begun working with Attorney General Dave Yost, veteran law enforcement officers, civil rights leaders and law enforcement organizations on police reform legislation that DeWine said is expected to be introduced in the General Assembly in the coming days.
That bill, according to DeWine, would increase accountability and transparency with law enforcement by establishing a peace officer oversight board.
“It’s time in Ohio we treat peace officers as the professionals they are,” DeWine said.
The board would work similar to other professional oversight boards for doctors, insurance agents, pharmacists and alike. The bill would establish use-of-force and officer-discipline databases and require independent investigations into officer-involved critical incidents, more police training and mandatory professional continuing education.
Bryant was shot on Columbus’ southeast side about 20 minutes before the guilty verdicts were announced against Chauvin.
Body cam footage from Bryant’s shooting showed the officer approaching a group of people and Bryant apparently pushing or swinging at a person who falls. Bryant then appeared to swing a knife at another person before being shot by the officer.
Officers were responding to a 911 call about an attempted stabbing. Protests began near the scene of the shooting later that evening.
Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd. He will be sentenced in about two months.