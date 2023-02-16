(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked President Joe Biden on Thursday morning for federal agencies to help in response to the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine that resulted in hazardous materials being released.
DeWine spoke with White House officials, requesting on-the-ground assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Health and Emergency Response Team, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
DeWine also said Thursday he continues to be in contact with FEMA officials discussing the need for federal help. The second-term Republican governor said FEMA has repeatedly told him Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time.
Also, according to DeWine, testing continues to show no raw water contaminants in the wells that feed East Palestine’s city water system almost two weeks after the derailment in the small town on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.
The new tests results from the Ohio EPA, released Wednesday afternoon, showed no detection of contaminants in all five of the city’s five wells. The Ohio EPA said because of the test results it is confident the municipal water is safe to drink, the organization said in a news release.
Ohio EPA said out of an abundance of caution it took samples of raw, untreated water directly from all five wells over the past week. A new sample of the combined, treated water was also collected.
Because private water wells may be closer to the surface than the municipal water wells, the Ohio EPA recommended those who receive drinking water from private water wells schedule an appointment for well water testing by an independent consultant.