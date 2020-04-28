(The Center Square) – The Buckeye State will begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of this week.
Ohio’s healthcare facilities will open starting this Friday. This step will be followed by opening general office environments on May 4, Gov. Mike DeWine said.
Under the announcement, medical procedures that do not require an overnight stay can resume starting Friday as long as the facility has an ample amount of personal protective equipment (PPE). Manufacturing, distribution and construction companies can also re-open on May 4, while the state is allowing consumer, retail and other services to re-open on May 12.
However, the re-openings come with a caveat: Officials will require all employees to wear masks, and they recommend customers do the same. The state does not have a timeline for re-opening schools, gyms or the dine-in portions of restaurants and bars.
“We put this plan together based on all the information we have about how dangerous COVID-19 still is right now, balanced with the fact that it’s also dangerous to have people not working,” DeWine said in a statement.
“COVID-19 is still out there," DeWine continued. "It’s still killing people. We’re asking Ohioans to be reasonable and rational. Please don’t take huge chances, and please use common sense when you go out and where you go out.”
Hardly surprising in today’s fractured political environment, feelings about how to re-open the state tend to fall along party lines, at least for elected officials.
“As we begin this incremental process of ‘re-opening’ our state, we must proceed with caution,” Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, said in a statement. “As Governor DeWine said, ‘We save our economy by first saving lives and we do it in that order.’"
Strong continued: “While Ohioans have successfully flattened the curve by staying home, there is a very real risk for a second spike if we are not cautious moving forward,” she added. “There is proof that countries who have not put in place adequate procedures have found themselves in a second surge where illness and deaths spiked.”
A new poll from Baldwin Wallace University found 70 percent of Ohioans prioritize public health over the economy. Baldwin Wallace conducted the survey in partnership with Oakland University and Ohio Northern University.
The poll also revealed 85 percent of voters in the state approve of DeWine’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 50 percent who approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of the outbreak.
“Despite protests over Governor DeWine’s restrictions, a large majority of Ohioans support his policies and are worried about going back to business as usual too soon,” Robert Alexander, a political science professor at Ohio Northern, said in an analysis. “Many are worried that others could spread the virus and not even know it.”
As of Monday evening, there are 16,325 “confirmed and probable cases” of COVID-19 in Ohio and 753 “confirmed and probable” deaths.