(The Center Square) – Starting Sept. 8, parents, guardians and school staff should notify their school within 24 hours of receiving a positive COVID-19 diagnosis under a new order, Gov. Mike DeWine said.
Within 24 hours, school officials should notify other parents and guardians about the case in writing. As part of the notification, they should provide as much information as possible without releasing protected health information.
The mandate will apply to K-12 schools. Under the order, schools must also alert the local health department within 24 hours.
“We understand there is a balance between privacy and transparency, and we do not intend for protected health information to be released in our effort to provide information to Ohioans so they can make the right decisions for their family,” DeWine said in a news release.
“Please remember that if a school has positive cases among their students or staff, it does not mean the school did anything wrong,” DeWine added. “Schools cannot control spread in the community, so it is important to practice safety measures not only in the classroom but also when you’re out in the community.”
On Tuesdays, starting Sept. 15, local health departments will report the number of new cases and the number of total cases to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). Then, on Thursdays, ODH will publish data broken down by school or district and students and staff.
The order will also mandate school districts or schools to identify a coordinator to facilitate COVID-19 case reporting. If requested, schools or buildings must copy their pandemic plan to the local health department.
On Thursday, Ohio reported 127,112 “confirmed and probable” cases of COVID-19 and 4,226 “confirmed and probable” deaths from the virus.