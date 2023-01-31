(The Center Square) – Ohio Democratic lawmakers threw their support behind an investigation into home-schooling procedures after allegations a couple disseminated pro-Nazi curriculum to online forums.
The reaction follows a Sunday Huffington Post report that detailed an Ohio couple’s homeschool channel that has grown to 2,500 subscribers. It offers lessons, lesson plans and reading lists that promote Nazi ideals and thinking.
State Democratic leaders sent a letter Monday afternoon to the Ohio Department of Education that supports a state investigation and a review of the procedures. House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, and Rep. Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park, said in a news release the state indicated an investigation would take place.
“Teaching hate to children has no place whatsoever in any kind of classroom," Russo said. "As we continue to understand how hate schools operate in Ohio, we must ensure our leaders at the Department of Education and in the Legislature are doing everything possible to prevent this from ever happening again. Ohio's children deserve the best early learning and healthy development experiences possible that will best equip them for lifelong success.”
Interim state Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens denounced racism and the materials being circulated.
“I am outraged and saddened," she said in a statement released Monday afternoon. "There is absolutely no place for hate-filled, divisive and hurtful instruction in Ohio’s schools, including our state’s home-schooling community. I emphatically and categorically denounce the racist, antisemitic and fascist ideology and materials being circulated as reported in recent media stories. Each day, educators, school leaders and family members work to make Ohio’s school communities, including our home-school settings, places where students are encouraged, motivated and inspired through positive, inclusive and caring behavior.”
Ohio law does not allow the Ohio Department of Education to review or approve home school curriculum. Parents agree to provide 900 hours of instruction a year and give the state an assessment of students’ work.
According to the Fordham Institute, around 50,000 Ohio students are home-schooled.
The Huffington Post reported the channel contains material parents can print out to teach children and describes some of the lessons available.
The Huffington Post reported the parents are Logan and Katja Lawrence, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
“Home schooling plays a vital role for many families in Ohio. And one bad apple shouldn’t ruin the bunch,” Miranda said. “But there are several bills currently being backed by Republicans at the Statehouse that would weaken, not strengthen, home schooling oversight and would also underfund public schools to send even more tax dollars to individuals who potentially may be running hate schools.”