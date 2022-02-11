(The Center Square) – The Ohio General Assembly likely will miss a court ordered deadline to draw new congressional district maps, pushing the responsibility to the Ohio Redistricting Commission.
The commission, meanwhile, continues to work on a third set of state legislative maps after its first two sets were ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.
Sunday is the deadline for lawmakers to submit new congressional maps to the court, but legislative leaders said earlier this week the deadline would not be met.
The redistricting commission will have another 30 days to redraw congressional maps, but it only has until Feb. 17 to pass a third set of state maps and submit it to the court.
Democrats proposed congressional maps earlier this week and state legislative maps Friday. Republicans had planned to introduce congressional maps this week but canceled a scheduled committee meeting. Democrats do not have enough votes in General Assembly to pass their maps.
“What we are proposing is a fair map that fulfills the spirit of the reforms adopted by Ohioans in 2018,” Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, said. "The Supreme Court has given us clear instructions on what needs to be done. It is possible to pass a constitutional congressional map and meet the deadline to redraw new state legislative maps – we just need to work together.”
The commission’s first state maps favored the GOP by 62% in the House and nearly 70% in the Senate. The second set of maps showed 58.3% Republican leaning legislative districts, above the court-ordered 54%.
Democratic leaders Friday presented new state maps and urged the commission to meet quickly.
“Our proposal shows that it is possible for the Commission to adopt proportional maps that are fully compliant with the Constitution,” Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, said. “The Redistricting Commission must meet as soon as possible to give fair consideration to our proposal and adopt the fair maps Ohioans have demanded and the Court has ordered us to deliver, now twice.”
Candidates already have qualified to run for state and congressional seats for the May 3 primary election, but districts could be changed before then.
Republicans asked the state Supreme Court to stay a decision on the second set of state maps until after the November general election, but the court refused, saying the General Assembly has the power to ease any concerns.
“The General Assembly established the date of the primary election, and it has the authority to ease the pressure that the commission’s failure to adopt a constitutional redistricting plan has placed on the secretary of state and on county boards of elections by moving the primary election, should that action become necessary,” the opinion read.
Lawmakers already have given Secretary of State Frank LaRose the ability to make adjustments to some primary deadlines but have not proposed moving the primary election.
The redistricting commission includes Gov. Mike DeWine; Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima; Sykes; House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima; State Auditor Keith Faber; House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington; and LaRose.