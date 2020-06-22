(The Center Square) – Ohio is continuing its reopening trajectory with the resumption of contact practice for all sports on Monday.
“This means football, lacrosse, and other contact sports can resume scrimmages and full training regiments as long as safety protocols are observed,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said in a statement. “Although June 22 is the day contact practice may begin, it will ultimately be up to local sports organizers and high school leaders on when is the best time to proceed.”
As of Monday, Ohio had 44,808 “confirmed and probable” cases of COVID-19 and 2,700 “confirmed and probable” deaths. Overall, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Buckeye State is decreasing, but last week, officials reported an uptick in cases in southwestern Ohio.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order last week expanding the definition of “good cause” for someone to not return to work during COVID-19.
The expanded definition includes employees who must be quarantined because they may have been exposed to COVID-19; caring for a family member with COVID-19; are 65 years old or older; or fall into a high-risk category. It also applies to employees whose employers do not comply with social distancing or other best practices.
The state also created a “Hospital PPE Readiness Stockpile.” Hospitals across the Buckeye State will participate in the program and distribute items to residents and staff at long-term care facilities should the number of COVID-19 cases increase.
“Having a stockpile like this is incredibly important, especially for long-term care facilities like nursing homes,” DeWine said in a statement. “With the recent changes to visitation rules, we must continue to recognize that these Ohioans are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus and that spikes may occur in congregate living facilities.”