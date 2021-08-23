(The Center Square) – Ohio’s first redistricting commission heard from more than 100 people at its first redistricting hearing Monday at Cleveland State University, and most witnesses criticized the state’s legislative maps and pushed for new, more fair districts.
Ohio voters established the Ohio Redistricting Commission in 2018 to redraw congressional and legislative district maps. The commission consists of Gov. Mike DeWine, State Auditor Keith Faber, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and appointments from both House and Senate Republicans and Democrats.
Senate representatives include President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, and Vernon Sykes, D-Akron. Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, and Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, represent the House.
Monday’s hearing at Cleveland State was the first of nine overall and the first of two Monday, the second taking place during the afternoon in Youngstown.
In Cleveland, the commission heard from residents, activists, students and pastors, nearly all complaining that current maps were gerrymandered and districts do not provide an honest representation for either Republicans or Democrats.
“What we heard today from the people in Cleveland is what we’ve heard from Ohioans for the better part of a decade – that our state needs better representation and people need a real voice in their democracy,” Rep. Emilia Sykes said. “I encourage Ohioans to stay engaged and to show up in person or submit written testimony on what they think their district should look like, because how we draw our maps determines the future of our state for the next decade or more, including what hospitals, schools and resources are funded in our neighborhoods and communities. Public input is critical as we move forward with our constitutional duty to draw fair maps and I ask for any Ohioans who can to let us know how the new district lines can better serve their needs.”
The commission must redraw state legislative districts by Sept. 1, according to state law, and the General Assembly has to finish maps of congressional districts by Sept. 30. The commission would only be part of drawing congressional districts if the General Assembly cannot agree on new maps.
Two hearings are scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The General Assembly also created a website to allows public input and provides access to data used by the commission to redraw maps.
“I commend the co-chairs, House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senator Vernon Sykes, for their commitment of bringing this bipartisan website online,” Huffman said. “This platform brings transparency and easy access to the people of Ohio.”