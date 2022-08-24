(The Center Square) – As students in Ohio’s largest school district returned to remote learning for the beginning of classes, teachers and district officials likewise returned to the bargaining table.
Wednesday marked the first day of school for students in the Columbus City School System, but the third day more than 4,500 teachers and education workers have been on strike. Federal mediators called both sides back to the table Wednesday afternoon.
“The Columbus Board of Education remains focused on getting our students and teachers back in the classroom. The federal mediator has called both parties to resume bargaining on Wednesday, August 24,” the Columbus City Schools said in a statement.
Superintendent Talisa Dixon, in a message to parents and students Tuesday, said attendance during online learning is both expected and required.
“We all want our students in their classrooms with their teachers. It is where they learn best and it is what they deserve. Unfortunately, an online start to the school year is unavoidable at this point,” Dixon said. “As I said yesterday, I understand that this is weighing heavily on you, as it is our teachers, staff, board and district leaders. I am asking now, that we focus on the resources available to get us through these difficult times.”
The district canceled sports events and extra-curricular activities during the strike, saying in a statement that 60% of coaches and advisors are teachers, and it would not be able to provide appropriate supervision for participants.
The cancelations have left schools in other districts scrambling to find new opponents for games originally scheduled against Columbus City schools. Also, the Ohio High School Athletic Association said Columbus teams can make up games later in the season.
Also on Wednesday, the city of Columbus opened several student support centers around the city, using community centers and partnering with nonprofit groups like the YMCA of Central Ohio and the Boys and Girls Club of Central Ohio.
The Columbus Metropolitan Library is operating Homework Help Centers at all branch locations, and I Know I Can is providing staff and other resources.
“During the pandemic, we learned just how crucial reliable internet and safe, constructive spaces are for our students and their education,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said. “From technical assistance and internet connectivity to a stable learning environment, these Student Support Centers are designed to empower our children with the basic resources they need to stay safe, active and engaged while their teachers and the district lay the foundation for their return to the classroom.”
Ginther said the centers are not intended to serve as a substitute for in-person learning.