(The Center Square) – Beginning Jan. 1, flavored tobacco products, included menthol cigarettes, cannot be sold in Ohio’s largest city.
After several meetings of debate, the Columbus City Council on Monday night approved the ban proposed by Columbus Public Health, saying tobacco companies target minorities and children with flavors.
The ban received support from a resolution from The Columbus City Schools Board of Education.
“The strategy is simple. Hook them while they are young and get a customer for life. That simply cannot stand in our community,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginter said earlier this month.
Over the past two weeks, business owners throughout the city voiced opposition to the ban.
There is no penalty for people who use flavored tobacco products, but fines could be issued for those who sell or distribute flavored tobacco products, whether they have a license or not. The new ordinance also expands the city’s definition of tobacco product to include both natural and synthetic nicotine, hookahs, flavor enhancers, mouthpieces and pipes and substances used in electronic smoking devices.
Selling these products would now require a license from Columbus Public Health.
On Monday, as previously reported by The Center Square, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld California’s ban on flavored tobacco products.
The justices rejected the validity of a lawsuit from major tobacco companies challenging the ban. The lawsuit came in response to Californians voting 63% in favor of Proposition 31 this November, which upheld the ban on flavored tobacco products. The original ban was passed into law by California lawmakers in 2020, but was put on hold after tobacco companies filed a referendum in hopes of repealing the law.
Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and California have all instituted bans, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. Maryland and Utah restrict some flavors.