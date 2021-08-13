(The Center Square) – Ohio’s largest city grew over the past 10 years, while rural areas around the state lost population, according to numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The new data includes racial breakdowns, Hispanic origin, voting age and housing occupancy down to the neighborhood level. It’s the information needed for the state to begin the process of redrawing legislative maps, and it comes after a settlement after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued the federal government to force an earlier release of the information.
“Late data is no data when our constitution requires us to have maps by Sept. 1. Sept. 30 just wasn’t good enough,” Yost said in a news release Thursday after the data was released. “The federal government should have known Ohio had the law on its side from the beginning and just done what the law required it to do.”
Ohio’s overall population grew by 2.3%, below the national growth rate of 7.4%. That slow growth cost the state a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, dropping from 16 seats to 15.
Ohio’s new redistricting commission met for the first time last week. Voters established the Ohio Redistricting Commission in 2018 to redraw congressional and legislative district maps. The commission consists of Gov. Mike DeWine, State Auditor Keith Faber, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and appointments from both House and Senate Republicans and Democrats.
Hearings are scheduled across the state and legislative maps must be drawn by Sept. 1. The General Assembly must have congressional maps finished by Sept. 30.
“Ohio voters demonstrated two times that they are ready for fair maps. Now that we have the data from the U.S. Census Bureau, it’s time to get to work and meet their expectations.” state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, a member of the commission, tweeted Thursday.
The commission announced Friday the series of public hearings will begin Aug. 23 in Cleveland. There will be 10 hearings throughout the state with the last scheduled for Aug. 27 in Mansfield. More hearings are expected to be scheduled once a map has been proposed by the commission
“Ohio’s process to create fair and reasonable state legislative and congressional districts include the opportunity for the people of Ohio to be heard on the matter,” House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said.
The data showed Columbus gained nearly 120,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, and central Ohio counties were five of the six fastest-growing counties in the state. Union and Delaware counties each grew by more than 20%.
Cincinnati grew by 12,000 residents, and its suburbs also increased in population.
The state’s racial makeup in 2020 was 77% white, 12.5% Black and 4.4% Latino, making it one of the least diverse states in the country. The white population in Columbus dropped from 61.5% to 53.2%.
The state’s other major cities – Cleveland, Toledo, Akron, Youngstown, Canton and Dayton – all lost population. Fifty-five of the state’s 88 counties lost population, and the 15 counties with the largest percentage drops are in rural areas.