(The Center Square) – Two of the three largest cities in Ohio joined in a lawsuit to stop the state’s controversial energy law surrounding a $60 million bribery scandal and led to the indictment of the state’s former speaker of the house.
Columbus and Cincinnati jointly filed a lawsuit in Franklin County against FirstEnergy to stop House Bill 6. They want the court to strike down the law as unconstitutional and stop nearly a billion dollars of new fees that will be collected on utility bills across the state over the next six years.
“Because of HB 6, the people of Ohio are required to pay a $900 million bailout to FirstEnergy that was created through corruption, bribery and deception. In the city of Columbus alone, our residents are on the hook for $25 million of their own money that could otherwise be used to support their families,” Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said. “Columbus and Cincinnati are suing to make sure Ohioans get to keep their hard-earned money, especially as we head into the winter months during a pandemic.”
The lawsuit claims the law is unconstitutional because it lends the state’s credit to a private enterprise.
In September, Ohio Attorney General David Yost filed a one-count complaint against FirstEnergy, former Speaker of the House Larry Householder and others. That action, though, does not ask for the fees to be stopped. Instead, according to a news release from Klein’s office, that action redirects money from FirstEnergy to the state.
“We call upon every Ohio city to join Columbus and Cincinnati in fighting HB 6’s unconstitutional $1 billion tax on consumers,” Tom Bullock, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Ohio, said. “While Ohioans suffer from the COVID-19 public health crisis, it’s not right to force them to pay more on their monthly bills for a corrupt bailout of FirstEnergy.”
A special House Select Committee held hearings throughout the fall in an attempt to repeal HB 6. No action was taken before an Oct. 1 deadline that could have stopped the fees from being collected.
At the time in a statement, Committee Chairman James Hoops, R-Napoleon, said the committee is “reviewing and determining” the next steps.
HB 6 created a new Ohio Clean Air Program to support nuclear energy plants and some solar power facilities. Electricity consumers fund the program, potentially bringing in up to $85 million in the 2021 fiscal year, with a surcharge that runs through 2027.
It led to a federal indictment and arrest of Householder and others.
“We are filing suit to protect ratepayers from behind taken advantage of in one of the largest political corruption scandals in state history,” Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said. “We will aggressively work to seek an injunction from the courts to stop the unconstitutional corrupt statute from taking effect in January 2021. Ohio utility ratepayers should not have to pay into a corporate bailout fund that was secured through fraud, deceit and intimidation.”